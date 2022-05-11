Since Russian invasion, 501 servicemen of National Guard killed, 1,697 wounded
The National Guard reported losses since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine.
This was announced at a briefing by Chief of Staff of the National Guard Oleksii Nadtochiy, informs Censor.NET.
During the war, 1,697 National Guard soldiers were wounded or injured, and 501 National Guardsmen were killed.
