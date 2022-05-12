In Kharkiv region, russians hit rocket, there are dead and wounded

In the Kharkiv region, one person was killed and three others were injured in a rocket attack on the town of Derhachi on the morning of May 12.

As Censor.NET reports, the head of the Kharkiv regional military administration Oleh Synehubiv reported about it on Telegram.

He informed about the situation in the Kharkiv region as of May 12.

According to him, the last day was relatively quiet in Kharkiv, the enemy didn't strike at the city itself. However, the settlements of the region are suffering from shelling.

"The occupiers fired on the village of Mala Danylivka from a multiple launch rocket system. This morning the enemy fired a missile at Dergachi. Unfortunately, one person was killed and three were injured," the statement said.

Synehubiv reiterated that in no case can one relax and neglect one's own safety: "Do not be unnecessarily on the street and be careful."

He also said that the work on restoring the critical infrastructure of the region is not stopped. For example, gas supply was recently launched in 7 villages of the Borivka community. Work is underway to restore the gas supply in Kharkiv's districts and villages affected by the shelling.