200,000 children from Ukraine study in Polish schools

As of Wednesday, May 11, 200,000 Ukrainian students are registered in the Polish educational system, including 8,000 eighth-graders.

This was announced by Deputy Minister of Education and Science Dariusz Pontkowski, Censor.NET informs with reference to Polish Radio.

According to the Central Examination Commission of Poland, 41 students from Ukraine submitted declarations for the matriculation examination. Everyone is learning Polish and mathematics. Most of them chose English (33) and Russian (8) as foreign.

