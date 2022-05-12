G7 countries discuss military support for Ukraine - Burbock

The G7 countries are discussing further support for Ukraine.

This was announced by German Foreign Minister Annalena Burbock, Censor.NET informs with reference to Interfax-Ukraine.

"In the G7, we have been discussing every day in recent weeks how we can support Ukraine," she said.

According to Burbock, the participants are "discussing military support."

