G7 countries discuss military support for Ukraine - Burbock
The G7 countries are discussing further support for Ukraine.
This was announced by German Foreign Minister Annalena Burbock, Censor.NET informs with reference to Interfax-Ukraine.
"In the G7, we have been discussing every day in recent weeks how we can support Ukraine," she said.
According to Burbock, the participants are "discussing military support."
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password