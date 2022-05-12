Mass burial sites near Mariupol continue to increase, - media. PHOTOS

Such changes were recorded by the satellite in May in the village of Stary Krym and the village of Vynohradne, Donetsk region.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to Radio Svoboda, this was stated by "Skhemy".

The biggest changes were recorded by the Planet Labs satellite in May in the urban-type settlement of Stary Krym, northwest of Mariupol. In a satellite image from May 8, the mass grave site at the local cemetery increased from 200 meters to more than 340 meters in length - compared to the image of this area on April 24. The number of tranches also increased.

In the photo for May 8, you can also see the equipment - probably an excavator.

The place of mass burial has also increased in the cemetery near the village of Vynohradne, east of Mariupol.





On May 6, the Planet Labs satellite recorded the appearance of new trenches there - compared to satellite images of this area, published on April 21.

Not far from the cemetery in the village of Vynohradne on May 6, the satellite also recorded military equipment of the Russian Federation. Military experts approached by journalists identified artillery vehicles.





