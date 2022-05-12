ENG
In Luhansk region, fighter of 81st Independent Airmobile Brigade shot down Mi-24 Russian helicopter with "Stinger" MANPAD

A soldier of the 81st Independent Airmobile Brigade of the AFU shot down a Russian Mi-24 helicopter in the Luhansk Region.

This is stated by Censor.NЕТ with reference to press service of Airborne Forces Command.

"Today, on May 12 in the Luhansk region, an anti-aircraft gunner of the 81st Independent Airmobile Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces detected a group of four enemy helicopters and shot down the leader of the second pair with a Stinger MANPAD," the message reads.

