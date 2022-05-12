On May 12, AFU soldiers in Donbass repelled 18 enemy attacks, destroyed 13 tanks, 8 artillery systems, 27 units of armored vehicles and 1 helicopter - JFO Staff press center
The Joint Forces grouping continues to conduct a defensive operation in a particular area of responsibility in the Donetsk and Luhansk directions.
According to Censor.NЕТ, this is stated in official Facebook of JFO.
The report reads: "The situation is difficult but controlled.
Along the entire defense belt, the enemy is using combat aviation, multiple rocket launchers, large-caliber artillery, tanks, mortars of various systems, missile and bomb strikes on civilian infrastructure, civilian residential areas, destroying administrative buildings, hospitals, schools and kindergartens.
Ukrainian defenders and defenders from the Joint Force grouping repelled 18 enemy attacks today.
Our brave soldiers inflict significant losses in manpower and equipment on the Russian occupiers.
Over the past 24 hours, servicemen of the United Forces grouping destroyed: 13 tanks; 8 artillery systems (one of them multiple rocket launchers), 27 units of armored combat vehicles; 2 units of special engineering equipment; 5 vehicles;
Anti-aircraft defense units in the skies of Ukrainian Donbass shot down one enemy Ka-52 multipurpose helicopter and 4 "Orlan-10" unmanned aerial vehicles.
