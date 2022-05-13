Russia must withdraw troops from territories occupied after February 24. This would be first clear step to talking about something - Zelenskyi

Peace for Ukraine is Russia's respect for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity, traditions and people, language and people, society and independence.

The president of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy declared it in an interview to the Italian Rai 1 TV channel, informs Censor.NET.

"Respect for sovereignty, territorial integrity, traditions, people, language. Respect for people, society, and the independence of our state.

I have just said banal things, but it is all these normal things that the Russian Federation has violated. And for this, we need to restore them - to withdraw their troops from our land. There are no our troops on the territory of the Russian Federation. Withdraw troops, deoccupy our homes, I'm not talking about the need to return everything looted from ordinary homes, "- said Zelensky, answering questions about what kind of peace Ukraine wants.

"In the negotiations, we are ready to say - at least get out of the territory you occupied, starting from the 24th. You will continue to stand in some of our temporarily occupied territories, unfortunately, but this is the first clear step to talk about something, let's do it. We do not hear the answer to this question," the head of state said.

"But we will not be able to return people, children, and there is no forgiveness for this," he added.