We never recognize Crimea as part of Russian Federation, - Zelensky

Ukraine never recognizes Crimea as part of Russia.

The president of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky declared it in interview to the Italian Rai 1 TV channel, Censor.NET informs.

"We will never recognize Crimea as part of the Russian Federation. We are ready to talk to Russia that the decision on Crimea is not on time. There is a war, on time - human lives. Let's put this issue aside if it hurts, complicates the negotiation process, and Russia," Zelensky said.

According to him, "our delegation in Turkey proposed to postpone it, but not forever. They suggested that our states should resolve the Crimean issue within ten years. We have not heard an answer to this question."

Zelensky also, according to him, is not ready to talk about the "autonomy" of the so-called DPR and LPR. "They destroyed the part (Donbas. - Ed.) That we controlled. So far, they have recognized them as separate republics that are not part of Ukraine. They have separated them," he said, answering questions about the possible recognition of Ukraine's "autonomy" in Donbas.

Read more: As result of night attacks on Mykolaiv two stations of water purification are damaged

"Tens of thousands of people could not be killed before talking about the formats of these territories. We never recognize their autonomy," the president said.