AFU artillery disrupts occupier's offensive in Donbass - CNN

Russia unsuccessfully tries to move its forces across the Seversky Donets River to reinforce its position in northern Donbass.

This was said to CNN by U.S. Department of Defense official, reports Censor.NЕТ.

According to him, there have been many battles between Izyum and Slovyansk, but the Russians have not made any particular progress there.

At the same time, the official added, Ukrainian artillery is disrupting the Russian offensive in Donbass.

"The feedback on the M777 howitzers we are receiving from artillerymen from Ukraine is very positive," he noted.

