Occupiers moved air defense forces to Snake Island, - reconnaissance

Ukrainian military intelligence has data on the deployment by Russia on Snake Island of anti-aircraft gun and missile system "Pantsir" and SAM "Tor-M2", which should provide short-range air defense of the Russian Federation.

This was stated by the representative of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense Vadym Skibitsky, reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to Ukrinform.

Clearly, the assessment of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Defense Ministry is that this is a strategic object, which will be used by Russia to control, in fact, the entire northwestern part of the Black Sea.

It is no accident that from the very first days of the war the Russian Federation seized this island and began to install the necessary equipment to control the air, surface and underwater situation in the area of the island. In fact, this enabled the Russian Federation to collect more accurate intelligence information about the development of the situation in this region," he explained.

According to him, the ideological component of the island is also important for the Russians, because after the destruction of the missile cruiser "Moskva" the enemy has less opportunity to organize the anti-aircraft defense in this part of the sea.

When asked whether the Russians will try to strengthen their presence and install S-300 complexes in order to create a so-called "umbrella," he said: "Perhaps such plans will be implemented in the future, but today, and this is clearly already known, military intelligence has all the data on the deployment of air defense systems on Snake Island - this and "Pantzir", this and two "Tor-M2" launchers, which will provide short-range air defense.

Consequently, we do not exclude that other air defense systems may be deployed, although in small numbers, and perhaps even missile systems that will allow the firing of both surface and ground targets on the territory of our state and not only ours".

