We have extremely difficult upcoming week, - Reznikov

Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov spoke about the terms and conditions of the counterattack by the AFU

According to Censor.NЕТ, he stated this in Facebook.

Reznikov noted: "At the same time, I want to emphasize the following. We have extremely difficult coming weeks. No one will say exactly how many of them there will be.

During this period we will hold the defense predominantly with our own forces against an aggressor furious with anger.

More than 1,500 Ukrainian soldiers are already learning or will begin in the coming days to master the equipment of our partners to return later as instructors. Some as artillerymen will go straight into combat. Time will pass while the heavy foreign armament balances the forces and provides a fracture in favor of Ukraine. Right now the presence is spotty, this must be understood.

The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky personally, the Prime Minister Denis Shmygal, the entire team of the President’s Office led by Andriy Yermak, our diplomats led by Dmytro Kuleba, and many others are working around the clock to speed up and increase aid. There are significant successes, but there are also difficulties.

The time goes by indescribably long. After all, everyone remembers that our guys on the front lines along the Seversky Donets, at Azovstal, and as prisoners of war with the occupiers put their lives on the line for Ukraine. That our citizens in the territories temporarily occupied by the enemy are in danger. People are being hijacked, tortured and killed. That is why we are doing everything possible and impossible to bring our land closer to liberation.

Increased sanctions pressure on Russia and increased foreign aid to Ukraine over the next few months should create the conditions under which the Kremlin will finally lose any chance of success. Then there should be a new window of opportunity for Ukraine.

