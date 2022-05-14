In Ukraine, 1,748 educational institutions affected by Russian bombing and shelling

The Ministry of Education and Science states that 1,748 educational institutions have been damaged or destroyed by Russian troops since the full-scale war began.

This is reported by Censor.NЕТ with reference to the data of the website of the Ministry of Education for monitoring the damage from the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

"1,748 educational institutions suffered from bombing and shelling," the report said.

It is noted that 1,604 institutions were damaged and 144 were completely destroyed.

