NATO countries must provide artillery to Ukraine now, - Trass

NATO countries have agreed to continue to support Ukraine to help it "displace Russia". Now they must immediately provide Ukraine with artillery.

This was stated by British Foreign Secretary Liz Trass, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

"Putin must face a long-term defeat in Ukraine, Russia must be restrained, and such aggression must never be repeated…Allies must support Ukraine's transition to NATO standard equipment by providing immediate artillery, training and the necessary experience, "Trass said after a meeting of NATO foreign ministers in Berlin on Sunday.

She also noted that NATO must adhere to an open door policy.

"NATO's open door policy is important, and if Finland and Sweden decide to apply for membership, it is clear that they will strengthen the Alliance and European security in general," said Trass.

See more: Troops of Russian Federation fired at 11 settlements in Donetsk region, there are victims and destruction, - National police. PHOTO

NATO's Berlin Format is a new informal "interactive" round of talks for 30 Allies. Germany receives ministers for the first time. This is the third annual meeting of NATO foreign ministers.

At the center of the discussion is Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine. On the one hand, it will be a question of how Ukraine can be further supported in its defense against attack. Another topic will be the lessons and consequences that NATO must learn from Russia's aggressive behavior for its own security.