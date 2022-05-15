Sweden has officially decided to join NATO

Sweden's ruling Social Democrats have said they support the country's accession to NATO.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to Reuters.

"As neighboring Finland has already submitted its application, Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson is now likely to submit a formal application in a few days," the newspaper said.

Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde called it a "historic decision", writes CNN.

"Russia's invasion of Ukraine has worsened the security situation for Sweden and Europe as a whole," she said.

Sweden will also oppose the deployment of nuclear weapons and military bases on its territory if its application for NATO membership is approved.

