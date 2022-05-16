Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 27.7 thousand people, 200 aircraft, 165 helicopters, 1,228 tanks and 2,974 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

The Russian troops that invaded the territory of Ukraine continue to suffer losses. As of the morning of May 16, the losses of enemy personnel amounted to about 27.7 thousand people.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff of the Armed Forces.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02 to 16.05 are approximately:

personnel - about 27,700 (+300) people were liquidated,

tanks - 1228 (+8) units,

armored combat vehicles - 2974 (+16) units,

artillery systems - 577 (+22) units,

multiple launch rocket system - 195 (+0) units,

air defense means - 89 (+0) units,

aircraft - 200 (+0) units,

helicopters - 165 (+1) units,

UAV operational and tactical level - 427 (+11),

cruise missiles - 97 (+2),

ships / boats - 13 (+0) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks - 2101 (+14) units,

special equipment - 42 (+0).

"The biggest losses of the enemy (last day) were observed in the Bakhmut and Zaporizhia directions. The data are being clarified," the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said.