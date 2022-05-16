Ukraine can join NATO without Membership Action Plan, - Kvien

The Membership Action Plan has never been a legal requirement for NATO membership, so Ukraine can also join the Alliance without a Membership Action Plan.

The head of the US embassy Kristina Kvien told reporters about this, informs Censor.NET with reference to "European pravda".

She stressed that she could only voice the American position, which is an open-door policy for all countries that want to join NATO.

"As for the possibility of Finland joining without a Membership Action Plan, the Membership Action Plan has never been a legal requirement for joining NATO, so Ukraine can also join the Alliance without a Membership Action Plan," Kvien said.

However, she stressed that such a procedure cannot be called abbreviated.

"The membership action plan is a mechanism that allows the state to meet the requirements. And if a state already meets all the requirements, the MAP becomes unnecessary," Kvien explained.

She added that if Ukraine generally meets most of the requirements for NATO membership, it is not necessary to obtain and implement a Membership Action Plan.

