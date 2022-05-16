Orbán was re-elected Prime Minister of Hungary

The Hungarian Parliament has reappointed Viktor Orbán as Prime Minister. In his speech, he spoke about the war in Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to "Interfax-Ukraine".

133 parliamentarians voted for Orban, 27 voted against. This is the fifth time he has been Hungary's prime minister.

In his speech, he mentioned Ukraine's alleged interference in the election campaign in Hungary, as well as Russia's war against Ukraine and sanctions.

He made it clear: Ukraine is under attack, Russia is attacking, so the government is facilitating humanitarian operations with Ukrainian refugees.

"This is despite the fact that Transcarpathian Hungarians have suffered previous violations of their rights. We also turned a blind eye to the fact that the President of Ukraine interfered in the election campaign," Orban said.

We will remind, in the beginning of April in Hungary parliamentary elections on which the ruling coalition "Fidesz-HDNP" won took place. Orbán has been Hungary's prime minister since 2010.