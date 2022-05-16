Arrested assets of Russian oligarch Friedman in "Alfa-bank" for more than 12,4 billion UAH, - Venedyktova

Prosecutor General of Ukraine Iryna Venedyktova announced the arrest of Russian oligarch Mykhailo Friedman's assets in Alfa-Bank in the amount of over UAH 12.4 billion.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Prosecutor General's Facebook page.

"These are securities of Cypriot companies affiliated with a businessman who had bank accounts. Earlier, at the request of prosecutors from the Prosecutor General's Office, 469 million hryvnias were seized from Alfa Bank accounts, which were already being prepared for withdrawal to Russia. At the same time, they didn't bother with legalization. For example, they made a sham deal, for which they bought a company with a penny of authorized capital for a cosmic sum," Venediktov wrote.

According to the head of the Prosecutor General's Office, the movement of funds in the Russian direction began a couple of weeks before the war and intensified with the beginning of a full-scale invasion. Friedman and his controlled businessmen used the bank and Cypriot companies to evade possible sanctions and other coercive measures.

"However, they were caught hand in hand in the legalization of assets of 1.1 billion by the prosecutor's office, BES and DSI National Police in cooperation with the SCFM, the National Commission on Securities and Stock Market and the State Tax Service of Ukraine," the statement said.

