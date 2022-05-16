AFU destroyed significant amount of occupants' ammunition in Izyum, - General Staff

Ukrainian defenders in the Kharkiv region struck enemy depots in Izyum.

This is stated in the summary of AFU General Staff, informs Censor.NЕТ.

"As a result of a fire attack by the Defense Forces on enemy depots located in the town of Izyum, a significant reserve of ammunition was destroyed," the General Staff informed.

It is noted that in the Kharkiv direction, the main efforts of the Rashists are focused on holding the occupied positions and preventing the advance of Ukrainian troops. The enemy tried to conduct combat operations in the direction of the village of Ternov, with no success.

