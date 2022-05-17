Enemy unsuccessfully attacked Kamyanka and Ugledar. Not far from Severodonetsk, occupiers suffered losses and retreated, - General Staff

The eighty-third day of the Ukrainian nation's heroic confrontation with the Russian military invasion began. The enemy doesn't stop conducting offensive operations in the Eastern Operational Zone. The enemy focused its main efforts on the Donetsk direction.

It is noted that the enemy aircraft destroyed civilian and military infrastructure in the Eastern Operational Zone and industrial facilities in the depths of Ukraine.

In the Volyn and Polissya areas, the situation has not changed significantly, the threat of missiles and airstrikes from the territory of the Republic of Belarus on the infrastructure of Ukraine continues.

"In the Siverky direction, the enemy continues to strengthen the protection of the Ukrainian-Russian border. In the area of ​​the village of Bilokopytove, Sumy region, the enemy fired mortar shells at units of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine," the statement said.

It is also noted that in the Slobozhansky direction the enemy is concentrating its main efforts on deterring the offensive of the Defense Forces.

"In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy's main efforts are focused on maintaining their positions and preventing the advance of our troops. In the Slovyansk direction, it is replenishing and replenishing losses and trying to resume the offensive.

In the Donetsk direction, the enemy continues to fire mortars, artillery, multiple launch rocket systems, and use aircraft," the General Staff said.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy conducted offensive operations in the area of ​​the settlement of Drobysheve. Strengthens troop groups.

According to the General Staff, in the Severodonetsk direction, near the settlement of Sirotyne, the enemy suffered losses during the fighting and withdrew.

In the Bakhmut direction, the enemy fought in the direction of the settlement of Vyskriva but had no success.

In the Avdiivka direction, the occupiers fought in the direction of the settlement of Kamyanka, and also had no success. In the Kurakhiv direction, the enemy launched an offensive in the direction of the settlement of Vugledar but had no success.

"In the Novopavlovsk and Zaporizhzhia directions, the enemy did not conduct active hostilities. They carried out fire damage to civilian infrastructure in the areas of the settlements of Kamyanske, Orikhiv, Novosilka, and Huliaipole.

The enemy units did not conduct active hostilities in the South Bug area, they fired at our units with artillery and mortars in the areas of the settlements of Lyman, Tavriyske, Trudolyubivka, and Osokorivka," the General Staff added.

It is also noted that in the Bessarabian direction, as a result of a missile strike from Russian strategic aircraft, in the Belgorod-Dniester district of the Odessa region, civil infrastructure facilities were damaged, and private buildings were destroyed.

In the waters of the Black Sea, near the island of Snake, noted the lifting and rescue operations at the site of the destruction of the Russian landing craft.

In the previous day, the air defense units of the Land Forces and the Air Force hit five air targets: a Su-25 aircraft, three operational-tactical UAVs and a cruise missile.

The strike aircraft of the air force in certain directions continued to fire at the enemy from the air and to support the fighting of units of our troops.

Eleven enemy attacks were repulsed in Donetsk and Luhansk over the past 24 hours, five tanks, one Tor anti-aircraft missile system, six artillery systems, twelve units of armored combat vehicles and one enemy vehicle were destroyed.