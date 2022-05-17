"Mariupol" garrison has fulfilled its combat mission, - AFU General Staff

The General Staff of the AFU issued official information about the situation at Azovstal.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this is stated in the official statement of the General Staff of the Armed Forces.

The report notes: "The High Military Command has ordered the commanders of the units located at Azovstal to preserve the lives of personnel.

An operation is underway to rescue Ukrainian defenders trapped inside the plant.

The evacuation of 53 seriously wounded servicemen has begun. They were taken to a medical facility in Novoazovsk. Another 211 defenders were evacuated through a humanitarian corridor to Olenivka with their subsequent return to Ukrainian-controlled territory through an exchange procedure.

Activities to rescue the defenders remaining at Azovstal continue.

The defenders of Mariupol are the heroes of our time. They are forever in history. These are the Azov Special Purpose Detachment, 12th Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine, 36th Detached Brigade of Marines, border guards, policemen, volunteers, and the Mariupol defense team.

By holding their positions at Azovstal, they prevented the enemy from overturning a group of 17 battalion tactical groups (about 20,000 personnel) in other directions. Thus, they prevented the plan to quickly seize Zaporizhzhya, reach the administrative border of Donetsk and Zaporizhzhya Regions, and create conditions to encircle the JFO grouping.

The encirclement of the enemy's main forces around Mariupol allowed us to prepare and create defensive lines, where our troops are still located today and provide a decent response to the aggressor. We gained critically needed time to build up reserves, regroup forces, and obtain assistance from our partners.

The most important common task for all of Ukraine and the world is to keep the defenders of Mariupol alive.

We will fight for you on all fronts as faithfully as you defend the state!"

