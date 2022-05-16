Buses with Ukrainian servicemen left Azovstal - Reuters. PHOTOS

Buses with Ukrainian military personnel left the Azovstal plant.

This is stated by Reuters, reports Censor.NЕТ.

"On Monday, Reuters saw about a dozen buses that were apparently carrying Ukrainian fighters. How many people were on the buses could not be ascertained. It is estimated that there are about 600 fighters on the territory of a large Soviet-era factory, among them dozens of wounded," the publication notes.

The Russian Defence Ministry said that the wounded Ukrainian servicemen were taken to a medical facility in the occupied town of Novoazovsk, writes CNN.

