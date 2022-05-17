53 seriously wounded soldiers from Azovstal evacuated to occupied Novoazovsk, 211 more taken to Olenivka, - Defense Ministry

53 seriously wounded Mariupol defenders were taken to a hospital in occupied Novoazovsk

This was announced in the air of TV marathon by the deputy head of the Ministry of Defense Hanna Maliar, informs Censor.NЕТ.

"Jointly, the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense, the Armed Forces, the National Guard, and the State Border Service began an operation to rescue Mariupol defenders trapped on the territory of the Azovstal plant.

On May 16, 53 seriously wounded people were evacuated from Azovstal to a medical facility in Novoazovsk for medical care. Another 211 people were taken through a humanitarian corridor to Olenivka. An exchange procedure will be carried out for further return to their homes.

As for the defenders, they still remain on the territory of Azovstal. Joint efforts of the above-mentioned departments are conducted to save them", - she said.

