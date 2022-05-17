Humanitarian operation to rescue defenders of Mariupol proceeds, - Vereshchuk declared that exchange will take place after stabilization of wounded
A complex operation to rescue the defenders of Mariupol from the Azovstal plant continues.
This was announced by the Minister for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories Iryna Vereshchuk, Censor.NET reports.
"In the interests of saving lives, 53 of our severely wounded servicemen were evacuated yesterday. After their condition stabilizes, we will exchange them for Russian prisoners of war. We are working on the next stages of the humanitarian operation. God willing, everything will be fine," the statement reads.
