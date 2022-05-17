Negotiations between Moscow and Kyiv have been suspended

Negotiations between Russia and Ukraine do not take place in any form.

This was stated by Deputy Foreign Minister of Russian Federation Andriy Rudenko, Censor.NET informs with reference to Interfax-Ukraine.

"No, negotiations are not continuing. Ukraine has practically withdrawn from the negotiation process," he told reporters in Nizhny Novgorod.

Rudenko stressed that the talks are not taking place "in any form".

"The negotiation process depends on how things are going in Ukraine. They have changed significantly since the beginning of the war… Today it is suspended. Suspended because there are no significant changes or shifts after the Istanbul Communiqué. Russia still remains in its stereotypical thinking. During the 82 days of the war, Russia did not understand that the situation in Ukraine is not at all what they thought from the beginning… They still live in a world where there is allegedly Ukrainian Nazism," said Mykhailo Podoliak, adviser to the President's Office.

Also, according to the adviser to the head of the OP, Russian directives on Ukraine also do not change.

"That is, they continue to actively blackmail. And they say it publicly. We hear Lavrov (Russian Foreign Minister - Ed.) Or Peskov (Russian President's Press Secretary - Ed.), Who make claims against Ukraine, although they are not participants in the negotiation process." he emphasized.

"But I emphasize: any war will still end at the negotiating table," he said.

According to Podoliak, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, as the moderator of the negotiation process, proceeds from an adequate assessment of what is at stake and can be discussed within the negotiating delegations.

It should be noted that the last face-to-face meeting of the negotiating delegations of Ukraine and Russia took place on March 29 in Istanbul. After the talks, the Istanbul Communiqué was published.