"Putin knows where he is leading our country," Peskov. VIDEO

Russian President Vladimir Putin knows where he is leading Russia.

This was stated by the press-secretary of the Russian president Dmitry Peskov during the educational marathon "New Horizons", informs Censor.NET.

"We are confident that everything will be fine and we will achieve all our goals. Our president knows where he is leading our country...He is supported by the whole country, and I am sure that he is supported by young people and all generations, "Peskov said. However, the tone and expression of Peskov's face at that time indicated that he was not very sure of what he was talking about.

And the young people he addresses are also not enthusiastic about Putin's spokesman's words.

