Zelensky and Scholz named condition for talks with Russia

President Volodymyr Zelensky held talks with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. Both politicians are convinced that a diplomatic settlement of the war in Ukraine is possible only after the withdrawal of Russian troops from the territory of Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by RBC-Ukraine with reference to the statement of the official representative of the German government Steffen Hebeshtrait following the talks.

"The chancellor and the Ukrainian president exchanged information on the current military and humanitarian situation in Ukraine. They agreed that a diplomatic negotiation solution between Ukraine and Russia requires an immediate end to hostilities on the part of Russia and the withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine," he said.

Read more: Negotiations between Moscow and Kyiv have been suspended