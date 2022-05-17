Rashists in occupied Kherson kidnap people from checkpoints and houses, - RMA

The Russian military continues to commit atrocities in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, in particular in Kherson. There, the occupiers take people to checkpoints or even from their homes.

According to Censor.NET with reference to Channel 24, this was stated by Deputy Chairman of the Kherson RMA Yurii Sobolevsky.

"People are disappearing from checkpoints during inspections, often at night from their apartments or houses. The occupiers are actually kidnapping people. The fate of many of them is still unknown," he said.

According to Sobolevsky, there is currently no evidence that Kherson residents are being mobilized into the Russian army.

"The population is patriotic. So, the occupiers understand that giving weapons to such people is a danger for themselves. Because Kherson residents will not fight against the Armed Forces," he explained.

