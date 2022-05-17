ENG
During May 17 in Eastern direction 2 attacks of Russians were repulsed, up to 110, 3 artillery systems, 1 SAM and 2 drones were destroyed, - OC "East"

The Operational Command "East" announced the results of the confrontation with the Russian occupants on May 17.

As Censor.NЕТ informs, this is stated in Facebook of OC "East".

The report notes: "During the day, May 17, in the area of responsibility of the Operational Command "East", the Russian fascist troops carried out 2 attacks. Enemy losses are as follows: up to 110 personnel; IFVs - 6; APCs - 1; artillery systems; mortars - 1; SAMs - 1; ATTs - 4; UAVs - 2."

