11 drones and 4 cruise missiles were hit during day on May 17 - Air Force
On May 17, 15 air targets of the Russian occupiers were hit.
According to Censor.NЕТ, this is stated in Facebook of Air Forces Command.
The report notes: "On May 17, strike aircraft of the Air Forces struck company-tactical groups of occupants, accumulation of equipment, manpower and ammunition depots of the enemy.
Ground Forces air defenses struck 10 operational-tactical level drones. Another UAV and four cruise missiles were destroyed by anti-aircraft missile units of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
A total of 15 aerial targets were hit during the day: 11 UAVs (UAVs); four cruise missiles".
