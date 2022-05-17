ENG
News Russian aggression against Ukraine War
11 drones and 4 cruise missiles were hit during day on May 17 - Air Force

ракета

On May 17, 15 air targets of the Russian occupiers were hit.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this is stated in Facebook of Air Forces Command.

The report notes: "On May 17, strike aircraft of the Air Forces struck company-tactical groups of occupants, accumulation of equipment, manpower and ammunition depots of the enemy.

Ground Forces air defenses struck 10 operational-tactical level drones. Another UAV and four cruise missiles were destroyed by anti-aircraft missile units of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

A total of 15 aerial targets were hit during the day: 11 UAVs (UAVs); four cruise missiles".

air force (567) drone (1774) cruise missile (490) Air forces (1549)
