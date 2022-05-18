Zelensky proposes that Rada continue martial law and general mobilization

The Draft Law on Approval of the Decree of the President of Ukraine "On Extension of Martial Law in Ukraine" was registered in the Verkhovna Rada.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Verkhovna Rada.

In particular, the President introduced the Verkhovna Rada Bill №7389 "On Approval of the Decree of the President of Ukraine" On Extension of Martial Law in Ukraine " and the draft law "On Approval of the Decree of the President of Ukraine" On Extension of the Term of General Mobilization ", registered under number 7390.

However, the texts of the documents have not been published on the Verkhovna Rada website yet.

