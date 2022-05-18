Occupier Shishimarin pleaded guilty in court to killing peaceful Ukrainian

During his trial, Vadim Shishimarin, a serviceman of the Russian Army, fully pleaded guilty to the murder of 62-year-old civilian Sumy Region resident Oleksandr Shelipov.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to "Graty".

The prosecutor read out a brief indictment. The judge asked Shishimarin if he pleaded guilty. He replied that yes. When asked by the judge, the Russian confirmed that he admits guilt "in full".

According to the indictment, on February 28, a column of the Russian army in which Shishimarin was stationed was planted near the village of Kamyshi in the Sumy region. Russian soldiers took a car from a local resident and drove towards Russia. On the way, they saw Oleksandr Shelipov, who was standing near his house and talking on the phone. Another soldier named Pufakov gave the order to Shishimarin, and he killed Shelipov, shooting him several times in the head.

Near the village of Kamyshi, the Russians came across self-defense fighters. Pufakov was killed, the rest hid and then surrendered.

It will be recalled that Shishimarin is the first Russian serviceman to be tried in Ukraine for war crimes.