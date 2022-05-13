According to the investigation, 21-year-old Vadym Shishimarin killed an elderly man in Sumy region.

The Solomyansky court of the capital has started to settle the case, Censor.NET reports.

Currently, the proceedings are scheduled for consideration. The next court hearing will take place on May 18.

Shishimarin is accused of murder and violating the laws and customs of war. Investigators believe that on February 28, he killed an unarmed resident of the village of Chupakhivka, Sumy region, who was riding a bicycle along the roadside. The man died on the spot just a few dozen meters from his home.

Shishimarin faces up to life in prison. He was assigned a free lawyer and an interpreter. Neither the defendant nor his defense counsel have yet voiced their position.

Read more: Macron is looking in vain for way out for Russia. Emmanuel doesn't need to do any diplomatic pas, - Zelensky

Vadim Shishimarin is 21 years old. He served in the 4th Panzer Cantemir Division of the Moscow Region. He was the commander of the tank division. Shishimarin was later taken prisoner.