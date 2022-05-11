Сommander of branch of tank division of Russian Federation Shyshymarin - first Russian military who will appear before court for murder of civilian in Sumy region, - Venediktov. PHOTO

The first Russian military will stand trial for killing a civilian in the Sumy region.

The Prosecutor General Irina Venediktova reported about it on Facebook, informs Censor.NET.

The Office of the Prosecutor General sent to court an indictment against the commander of the unit 32010 "4th Panzer Kantemirov Division of the Moscow Region" Vadim Shishimarin.

The investigation established that on February 28, 2022, this 21-year-old Russian serviceman killed an unarmed resident of the village of Chupakhivka, Sumy Region, who was riding a bicycle along the roadside.

"Before that, the column, which included a sergeant, was defeated by our Armed Forces. While fleeing, he and 4 other employees fired at a private car with machine guns and seized it. The invaders drove into the village in a stolen car with punctured wheels. On the way, they saw a man returning home and talking on the phone. One of the soldiers ordered the sergeant to kill a civilian so that he would not report them to Ukrainian defenders. He fired several shots through the open window of a car from a Kalashnikov rifle at the head of a 62-year-old victim. The man died on the spot just a few dozen meters from his home," the statement said.

The suspect Shishimarin is currently in custody. Prosecutors and investigators of the Security Service of Ukraine have collected enough evidence of his involvement in violating the laws and customs of war, combined with premeditated murder (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). He faces between 10 and 15 years in prison or life in prison.