European Parliament has abolished customs duties on imports from Ukraine

The European Parliament has backed the one-year abolition of EU import duties on all Ukrainian exports to support the country's economy.

The corresponding vote took place on Thursday in the plenary session of the European Parliament. 515 deputies voted for, 32 against and 11 abstained. As reported by Censor.NET with reference to "Interfax-Ukraine".

The European Parliament stressed that the vote is a response to the consequences of Russia's war against Ukraine, which limits the country's opportunities for trade.

The proposed measures will completely abolish import duties on industrial products, import duties on fruits and vegetables, as well as anti-dumping duties and safeguard measures on steel imports for a period of one year.

The next step is to publish the decision in the Official Journal of the EU, after which it will enter into force the next day.