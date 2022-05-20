Rashists from territory of Russian Federation fired at Chernihiv region, - frontier guards

On May 19-20, the Russians struck a mortar strike from the territory of the Russian Federation at the border settlements of Gremyach and Senkivka in the Chernihiv region.

This was announced by the spokeswoman of the Chernihiv border detachment Halyna Shekhovtsova, Censor.NET reports with reference to Suspilne.

According to her, on the morning of May 20, the occupiers opened fire on Senkivka with 120-caliber mortars. Also on May 19, there was probably a mortar attack on Gremyach.

Halyna Shekhovtsova that such isolated cases occurred during the day. No one was killed or injured in the Russian shelling.

