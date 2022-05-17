Occupiers shelled border areas of Sumy and Chernihiv, - State Border Service. PHOTOS

On May 17, the Russian occupants fired seven times at the border in the Sumy region and two times in the Chernihiv region.

This is stated by State Border Service, reports Censor.NЕТ.

This afternoon, the houses of a cottage community on the outskirts of one of the border settlements in Shostka district were hit by enemy fire.

There was also recorded mortar fire in the border area in the Gorodnyansk district of Chernihiv region. Two dozen mortar shells fired from the village of Zernovo in the Bryansk region of Russia exploded near a cottage community. This shelling was accompanied by large-caliber machine gun fire from enemy armored vehicles," reads the report.

Today, border guards have already recorded 7 cases of the use of weapons by the Rashists on the section of the Ukrainian border within the Sumy region, and in 2 cases they shelled Chernihiv region. Including mortar shelling of Ukrainian territory from the Russian village of Lokot, from where enemy saboteurs in Sumy Region tried to enter yesterday, but encountered resistance from border guards and retreated.

In two cases, the Rashists fired at their own country's border territory.

Also today, servicemen of the State Border Service of Ukraine observed Russian manned and unmanned aircraft flying near the border.

