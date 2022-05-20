European Commission has provided 600 million euros to Ukraine

The European Commission has provided Ukraine tranche of macro-financial assistance for 600 million euros.

This was announced on Twitter by the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, informs Censor.NET.

"Today we have provided a new tranche of macro-financial assistance to Ukraine in the amount of 600 million euros. Even more ahead - we have offered an additional loan of 9 billion euros for Ukraine in 2022. In addition to providing assistance, we will work on a platform for reconstruction to help rebuild Ukraine as a free democracy, "she wrote.

