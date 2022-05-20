Occupiers struck at infrastructure facility in Poltava region, - head of RMA Lunin
In the afternoon of Friday, May 20, Russia fired on an infrastructure facility in the Poltava region.
As Censor.NET reports, the head of the Poltava regional military administration Dmytro Lunin reported about it on Telegram.
"Arrival" in the Lubny community on the object of infrastructure. We establish information on victims and destruction. Details - later," he said.
