ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11115 visitors online
News Russian aggression against Ukraine War
8 952 0

Occupiers struck at infrastructure facility in Poltava region, - head of RMA Lunin

ракета

In the afternoon of Friday, May 20, Russia fired on an infrastructure facility in the Poltava region.

As Censor.NET reports, the head of the Poltava regional military administration Dmytro Lunin reported about it on Telegram.

"Arrival" in the Lubny community on the object of infrastructure. We establish information on victims and destruction. Details - later," he said.

Watch more: Calculation of anti-tank missile system "Stugna-P" destroys machine of charging flamethrower system TOS-1A "Solntsepek" of occupying army. VIDEO

Author: 

shoot out (12904) Lunin (16) Poltavska region (195)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 