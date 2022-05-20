A Russian rocket destroyed a toilet on a beach in the Odesa region.

This was reported by the Operational Command "South", Censor.NET informs.

"With air-based missiles, the enemy significantly damaged the air in the south of Odesa region. Incarnating one of the iconic messages of its mad dictator, the racists apparently tried to "soak" the center of Nazism in the toilet. The beach toilet was destroyed," the statement said.

The command stressed that the only losses due to the strike were the hopelessly lost "conscience and reputation of the aggressor."

