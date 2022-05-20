Russia has withdrawn from Sevastopol to Black Sea almost all ships with cruise missiles on board, - mass media. PHOTOS

Currently, the Sevastopol Bay has a minimum number of ships of the Russian Black Sea Fleet, and all ships carrying cruise missiles such as "Caliber" went to sea.

Thus, three ships are moored near the Kurina pier between the bays of Engineering and Dokova. The first two from left to right are small hovercraft on the 1239 Hovercraft projectile. The Black Sea Fleet has two such ships - "Bora" (board number 615) and "Samum" (616).

The third on the left is the patrol ship of project 1135 "Petrel". As part of the Black Sea Fleet, two such ships - "Dusty" (868) and "Ladny" (861).

On the far right is the moored Slavutych, a Ukrainian medium-sized reconnaissance ship, a control ship. He was captured by Russia in the "Slavutich" U510 painted for several years.

There are two ships near the berth in Suharnaya Bay. The closest of them is a small rocket ship of project 21631 "Buyan-M". There are four such ships in the Black Sea Fleet: Vyshny Volochek (board number 609), Orekhovo-Zuyevo (626), Ingushetia (630) and Grayvoron (600). The color of the MRC in Sukharnaya Bay - the lower part of the stern is black - corresponds to the MRC "Vyshny Volochek" and the MRC "Orekhovo-Zuevo".

The long-range ship in Sukharnaya Bay is a medium-sized reconnaissance ship (communication vessel) of the 18280 Yuri Ivanov project. The Russian Black Sea Fleet has one such ship, the Ivan Hurs.

A number of ships are moored in the South Bay near the Mine Wall. The closest of them is a large landing ship of the 1171 "Tapir" project. There were three such ships in the Black Sea Fleet, one of them - BDK "Saratov", according to the Armed Forces, was destroyed by a Ukrainian missile in the port of Berdyansk. The other two are Orsk (board number 148) and Nikolai Filchenkov (152).

The next two are the large landing ships of Project 775. There are four such ships in the Black Sea Fleet: Caesar Kunikov (158), Novocherkassk (142), Yamal (156) and Azov (151). Two of them are currently under repair at the 13th Black Sea Fleet shipyard in Kielen Bay. Also near the Mine Wall is one of the patrol ships of the 1135 "Petrel" project.

Kilen Bay, Suharna, Engineering, Dokova and Southern bays are branches of the great Sevastopol bay.

Thus, the following carriers of Caliber cruise missiles are currently at sea: all three frigates of Project 11356R "Petrel" - "Admiral Grigorovich" (494), "Admiral Essen" (490) and "Admiral Makarov" (499); three RTOs of the project 21631 "Buyan-M".

At the main base of the Russian Black Sea Fleet in Sevastopol, there are two carrier ships of "calibers": one MRC of the project 21631 "Buyan-M" and the middle reconnaissance ship "Ivan Hurs".

On May 19, the Ukrainian command reported that due to a storm in the Black Sea, Russian warships were forced to hide near the Crimea.

