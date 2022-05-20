ENG
"Thank you for shelter, Azovstal is place of my death and my life," photographer Dmytro Kozatsky. PHOTOS

Dmytro Kozatsky under the pseudonym Orest left Azovstal, posting farewell photos.

The link to these photos he left on his Twitter, as reported by Censor.NET.

"Well, that's all. Thank you for the shelter, Azovstal is the place of my death and my life," Dmytro wrote.

He also shared photos taken earlier on Azovstal.

"By the way, while I'm in captivity, I'll leave you photos in the best quality, send them to all journalistic awards and photo contests, if I win something, it will be very nice after the release. Thank you all for your support. See you ❤️" - wrote Dmytro

Censor.NET publishes photos taken by him.

Mariupol (1124) Azov (301) Azovstal (202)
