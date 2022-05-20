Many Ukrainian pilots died during defense of Mariupol - Zelensky

Because of Russian air defenses, there were no air corridors to Azovstal.

This was stated in an іnterview on the occasion of the third anniversary of the inauguration, President Volodymyr Zelensky, reports Censor.NЕТ.

"A lot of people died, our pilots. Unfortunately. Absolutely heroic people who knew that it was difficult, that it was almost impossible to fly. To fly to Azovstal, to bring medicine, food, water, to pick up the bodies of the wounded. All this was happening," he said.

According to the president, there were no air corridors to Azovstal because of the presence of Russian air defenses.

Read more: 42 countries sided with Ukraine in case against Russia in UN International Court of Justice - Zelensky