AFU may launch counteroffensive in Luhansk region already in June, - Haidai

The defenders of Luhansk region keep the Russian occupants from moving further into other regions of Ukraine.

This was stated by the Head of Luhansk Regional Military Administration Serhii Haidai, reports Censor.NЕТ.

Luhansk region's task: to hold off the enemy for as long as possible. The counteroffensive could begin in June.

Luhansk region is now the hottest point in Ukraine, the region is holding back the enemy from advancing further into other regions. Orcs have intensified shelling of peaceful settlements, they continue to adhere to the scorched land tactic, because they cannot capture our territories otherwise," he noted.

