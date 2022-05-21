In morning, occupiers fired artillery at Sumy region, Zhyvytskyi

The Russian occupiers fired artillery at the Sumy region on Saturday morning.

The chairman of the Sumy regional military administration Dmitry Zhyvytsky reported about it on Telegram, informs Censor.NET.

According to him, Friday evening at the border was more or less quiet, except for single and automatic shots from small arms.

"In Russia, but near the border. It happened on the border in the Shalygin community of the Shostka district. I hope the orcs shot each other there," he wrote.

In the morning the occupiers opened fire with artillery.

"But the morning did not start with coffee again: at almost 8 am the Russian military opened fire with artillery from its territory. Parishes - in the Esman community of Shostka district. There are no losses," Zhyvytskyi added.

