Poland has given Ukraine almost all spare parts and ammunition for MiG-29, - media

Poland supported Ukraine with spare parts and ammunition for Soviet vehicles, handing over almost all its spare parts to the MiG-29.

Thanks to this, Ukraine was able to restore the combat capability of its existing fighters.

According to the publication, according to experts, Ukraine is surprisingly doing well in the air with the overwhelming forces of Russia. However, she is waiting for new aircraft and asks not only for the Soviet MiG-29, but also the American F-16 or the Swedish Gripen.

"Currently, European countries are supporting Ukraine with spare parts and ammunition for Soviet vehicles, which increases the combat readiness of its aircraft. However, the next step should be the transfer of typical NATO equipment. As we can see, the Ukrainian army is able to learn quickly and effectively use any new weapons provided by the West," said Lukasz Pacholsky, a journalist and aviation expert with the Military Research and Analysis Group.

"Every army tries to gain an advantage in the air with the least losses, and planes are most vulnerable when they are on the ground. Then they become targets for missiles or bombs," said General Tomasz Drewniak, former commander of the Polish Air Force.

The publication noted that, according to various estimates, Russia has used about 1,400 different types of aircraft, including about 360 tactical aircraft, to fight in the Ukrainian sky. And Ukraine was able to deploy against these forces a little more than 100 combat aircraft and about 40 attack helicopters.

Meanwhile, something amazing and unexpected happened, the publication stressed. Russian troops failed to defeat the Ukrainian air force and gain an advantage in the air.

The Polish newspaper noted that it is now clear that Russia's strategy of using the Air Force in the sweat war of Ukraine is wrong.

Instead of controlling the skies, Russian aircraft mainly provide air support to ground forces or bomb Ukrainian cities.

"So far, Ukraine's ground defense has not been breached either. Therefore, Russian planes do not fly deep into Ukraine. They fly mainly to places where ground battles are taking place, ie in the Donbas region and southern Ukraine," said Mariusz Celma, editor-in-chief of Nowa Military Technology ".

We will remind, from the very beginning of full-scale war the Ukrainian power asked for a measure of support by fighter planes. Initially, it was possible to transfer Soviet MiG-29 fighters, which were in service with the Polish, Slovak and Bulgarian armies. However, these plans were never implemented.