Russian military serviceman Atanaev, who killed people in Bucha, has been identified - mass media. PHOTOS

Journalists identified one of the Russian soldiers involved in the shooting of unarmed residents of Bucha near Kyiv.

This is stated by Censor.NЕТ with reference to Radio Svoboda.

This is 37-year-old Chingiz Atanaev, a native of Magadan.

Atanaev was identified in a video published and researched by The New York Times. The footage showed the Russian military leading a group of unarmed men. The bodies of eight of them were later found.

Most of those killed were members of a local terror squad, but they had no weapons, according to The New York Times. They were hiding in one of the houses where they were found by the Russians, whom the publication calls paratroopers.

It is noted that in recent years Atanaev lived in Pskov, where the 104th and 234th airborne assault regiments were deployed, which, according to The New York Times, were located in Bucha.

The Bellingcat investigative group also came to the conclusion that the man on the video was Atanaev.

Watch more: New evidence of mass execution in Bucha published, - NYT. VIDEO&PHOTOS

The publication "Important Stories" found Atantayev's social networks, in which he subscribed to groups related to the army. In 2017, he appealed to the Pskov court demanding to recognize his wife's underage daughter as a family member of a serviceman. Atantaev last accessed his VKontakte page on April 12. Atanayev's wife, in a conversation with journalists, rejected the suggestion that her husband had been caught on surveillance video in Bucha.