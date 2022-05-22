Occupiers "nationalize" telecommunications companies - General Staff

Russian occupation troops are carrying out the so-called "nationalization" of companies providing telecommunications services.

This is stated by General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, reports Censor.NЕТ.

"The occupation authorities are working on the so-called 'nationalization' of companies providing telecommunications services," the General Staff reported in its May 21 summary.

Recall that earlier, Russian occupation troops began disconnecting mobile and Internet communications of Ukrainian operators in the temporarily occupied territories of Southern and Eastern Ukraine.

Russian federal TV channels were broadcast in Kherson, Melitopol, Berdyansk and other occupied cities.

