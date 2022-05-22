Occupiers deployed "Iskanders" in Belgorod region, - AFU General Staff

In the Belgorod region of the Russian Federation, the Russians deployed launch facilities of the "Iskander-M" operational-tactical missile system.

As Censor.NЕТ informs, this is stated in the operational information of the AFU General Staff in Facebook as of 6:00 a.m. May 22 regarding the Russian invasion.

Thus began the eighty-eighth day of the heroic resistance of the Ukrainian people to the Russian military invasion.

The enemy does not stop its offensive in the Eastern operating zone.

The enemy continues to launch missile and air strikes on the territory of our State. It increased the intensity of aviation use in order to destroy critical infrastructure of settlements in the zone of active combat operations.

The armed forces of the Republic of Belarus have intensified reconnaissance in the Volyn and Polissya directions, and additional electronic reconnaissance facilities have been deployed in the border areas of the Gomel region. The threat of missile and air strikes against Ukrainian facilities from the territory of the Republic of Belarus remains.

In the northern direction, the enemy continues to shell settlements and infrastructure in Sumy and Chernihiv regions. He carried out shelling in the areas of Boyaro-Lezhachi, Ulytsia, Bunyakine, Hirky, Gremyach and Muravy.

Read more: Operational information of General Staff of Armed Forces of Ukraine regarding Russian invasion as of 600 pm on 21.05.2022

In the Slobozhansky direction, the enemy, by individual units of the 6th General Army of the Western Military District and the Baltic Fleet, conducts combat operations in order to hold the occupied lines in the Kharkiv direction and to prevent our troops from reaching the state border.

A grouping of enemy forces is preparing to resume an offensive in the Slavyansk direction. The occupants carried out artillery fire in the areas of Vyrnopillya, Dibrivne and Dovgenke settlements.

In the Belgorod region the enemy deployed launchers of the "Iskander-M" operational and tactical missile system. In addition, the enemy is increasing its system of logistics and repair bases.

In the Donetsk direction, the occupiers are trying to break through the defense of our troops and reach the administrative borders of Luhansk region.

The enemy carried out air strikes on civilian infrastructure in the areas of Vrubivka and Bakhmut.

The enemy did not conduct active hostilities in the Lyman direction. He fired on infrastructure facilities in the area of the settlements of Lyman, Ozerne, Zakitne, Dibrova and Serebryanka.

In the Severodonetsk direction, using mortars and artillery, the enemy fired at the positions of the Defense Forces along the entire line of contact, concentrating efforts in the direction of the settlements of Severodonetsk and Lysychansk. The enemy conducted offensive and assault operations in the areas of Oskolonivka, Purdivka, Shchedryshcheve and Smolyaninove. The offensive was repulsed, the enemy suffered losses and was forced to retreat to the old positions.

Read more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 28.8 thousand people, 204 aircraft, 169 helicopters, 1278 tanks and 3116 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

In the Bakhmut direction, with the support of artillery, the enemy tried to improve the tactical situation in the areas of the settlements of Trypillya, Lypove and Vasylivka, fighting continues.

In the Avdiivka direction, the Russian occupiers suffered losses in the area of the settlement of Krasnohorivka.

In the Kurakhiv direction, the enemy stormed the Mariinka area and was unsuccessful. He fired on Novomykhailivka and Volodymyrivka. He struck air strikes on the settlements of Mykilske and Katerynivka.

In the Novopavlivsk and Zaporizhzhya directions, the enemy attempted to gain a hold on the lines it occupied, shelling Defense Forces positions and civilian infrastructure.

In the South Bug direction, the enemy did not conduct active combat operations. Focused its main efforts on maintaining the occupied lines, reconnaissance and engineering measures to equip the positions. Firing on positions of the Defense Forces with mortars and artillery. Builds up the air defense system.

There was no change in the situation in the Bessarabian direction.

Read more: Occupiers plan to resume offensive operations in direction of Yampil - Siversk with forcing of river Seversky Donets, - General Staff

"During the past 24 hours, nine enemy attacks were repelled in the Donetsk and Luhansk directions, five tanks, four artillery systems, ten units of armored combat vehicles and two enemy vehicles were destroyed. Anti-aircraft defense units hit one "Orlan-10" UAV.

Anti-aircraft missile units of the Air Force shot down two cruise missiles, and strike aviation destroyed twelve pieces of enemy military equipment," the General Staff reported.